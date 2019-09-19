Correia, who denies the allegations and refuses to resign, clearly can’t govern effectively at this point, especially because the most recent indictment — federal prosecutors say he extorted marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River — involves his official conduct. But even if he loses the general election in November, Fall River won’t have a new mayor until next year.

The mayor, Jasiel F. Correia II , faces two different federal indictments, and his political career appears to be on life support. In the city’s preliminary election on Tuesday, he finished a distant second to School Committee member Paul Coogan, who won 62 percent of the vote.

No community in Massachusetts should have to endure what residents of Fall River may face over the next few months, with their city’s leadership in needless, prolonged turmoil.

Why should Fall River — or any city — spend that long in leadership limbo?

After the most recent indictment, the Fall River city council attempted to remove Correia, voting 8-1 to oust him. The vote lacked any legal force, though, and the mayor was back in his office the next morning as if it were just another day at work. The embattled city official then blew off the council’s deadline to vacate the mayoral seat.

On Wednesday, the council voted to take unspecific action to force Correia out, continuing the legal soap opera. It never should have come to this: Cities should have some clear, enforceable mechanism to remove, at least temporarily, an indicted mayor whose legal problems have grown overwhelming.

Here’s the quick recap of Correia’s legal woes: The 27-year-old mayor now faces 24 federal charges, including extortion, bribery, and tax evasion. He’s charged with defrauding investors in an app, and also — in the most recent indictment from the US attorney’s office — shaking down several marijuana firms that wanted to do business in Fall River for roughly a half-million dollars in bribes, paid in cash and in marijuana. The mayor has pleaded not guilty.

It’s true that the Democratic mayor hasn’t been convicted of any crimes. But any decision he makes now, particularly any that relate to marijuana licensing, would be deeply problematic. The city needs a chief executive who can do the ordinary business of governing without casting a cloud over the whole city.

Instead of leaving office, Correia has proposed that the council review “official mayoral actions” and for City Council president Cliff Ponte or the council vice president to cosign official documents going forward. But Correia’s remedy falls short; any decision involving the mayor at all is suspect.

What makes the imbroglio in Fall River especially strange is that a majority of Fall River voters recalled Correia in a special election in March, only to see the mayor get reelected with a plurality on the same ballot. Now both the city council and the electorate have voted to oust Correia, and yet he’s still there. His mayorship has exposed both the flaws in the recall process used in many cities in Massachusetts and the absence of clear council authority to remove a mayor from office in extraordinary circumstances.

In the wake of the Correia scandals, the city council is also reviewing major changes to the city’s governance structure — shifting toward a city manager model instead — but the changes wouldn’t take place for at least another year.

Meanwhile, state representatives from Fall River are asking the state’s pot regulators to impose a moratorium on all applications to open marijuana businesses in the city given the nature of the criminal case against the mayor. That might be necessary, yet it means legitimate pot companies and customers could have to wait because of the alleged actions of the mayor.

If he cared about his city, Correia would resign. Whatever he chooses, though, Fall River and other cities ought to strengthen their rules around recalls and removal of mayors to ensure that the debacle of the last year can’t happen again.