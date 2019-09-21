■ Monday, Sept. 16: “Everything about this [court] system — from the secret power of clerk magistrates, to the process of selecting them — is flawed. [Governor Charlie] Baker should be reforming the system, not aiding and abetting it.” For more of the editorial “Curiouser and curiouser: two odd Baker picks,” click here .

■ Sunday, Sept. 15: “The state needs better rail service, and an immovable post office can’t become a reason not to deliver it.” For more of the editorial “It’s time for a plan B at South Station,” click here .

Here's a roundup of what we said this past week:

■ Tuesday, Sept. 17: The Globe issued its endorsements in the upcoming Boston City Council district races, specifically the three seats where the incumbents aren’t running for reelection. We endorsed Ricardo Arroyo in District 5, Kenzie Bok in District 8, and Craig Cashman in District 9.

■ Wednesday, Sept. 18: The Globe endorsed two incumbents and two newcomers for the four at-large seats on the Boston City Council. “At-large councilors have the leeway to think big, which is another reason to take the preliminary election seriously.” For more on our view, click here. You can read more about the upcoming City Council elections by clicking here.

■ Thursday, Sept. 19: The state has a surplus of about $650 million from fiscal year 2019. How should that money be spent? “[T]wo [items] that should be at the top of the list in 2019 are (1) investments in the state’s tattered infrastructure and (2) hiking the tax deduction for children or for the care of aging or disabled relatives.” For more of the editorial “Mass. budget: We’re in the money,” click here.

■ Friday, Sept. 20: Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II, who is under indictment in federal court, “clearly can’t govern effectively at this point, especially because the most recent indictment . . . involves his official conduct.” For more of the editorial “Fall River entangled in mayor’s legal woes,” click here.

■ Saturday, Sept. 21: “If the president abused his power, and a conscientious official is trying to blow the whistle, it’s an outrage that anyone in the federal government would stand in the way.” For more of the editorial “Whistle-blower complaint needs full hearing,” click here.