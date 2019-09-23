With medical marijuana legal in at least 34 states, and with 11 offering legal recreational marijuana, Congress ought to make the kind of regulatory changes that will bring this burgeoning industry out of the darkness that federal law imposes and into the light.

With one exception: When it comes to financial services, pot is still the evil weed, an illegal substance under federal law and, therefore, one that federally chartered banks won’t go near.

A stroll through the Boston Freedom Rally last weekend would give the impression that cannabis is just another recreational product: regulated to be sure, but not much more exotic than a craft beer.

The first step in the process is the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act set for a floor vote in the House on Wednesday.

It doesn’t solve all problems associated with dealing in a product that is legal in most states and illegal at the federal level, but it would certainly be a start. Most of all, it would be a start at redeeming the social equity promises made by the legalization legislation in Massachusetts and elsewhere — the notion that poor and minority communities punished by pot prohibition should profit from its legalization.

The bill would create a safe harbor for banks doing business in any state where cannabis is legal. And as it says in the bill itself, it would “increase public safety by ensuring access to financial services to cannabis-related legitimate businesses and service providers and reducing the amount of cash at such businesses.”

The legislation provides protections to a host of ancillary businesses — insurers, armored car services, and those who rent or lease real estate or equipment to marijuana businesses.

The bill is supported by the American Bankers Association, the Credit Union National Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America, and the National Bankers Association. In their joint letter to House leaders, the organizations said the act “allows our members to meet the needs of their communities and helps those communities reduce cash-motivated crimes, increase the efficiency of tax collections, and improve the financial transparency of the cannabis industry.” Fifty state banking associations agree.

With 206 House cosponsors at last count (including 26 Republicans), the bill should sail through. But there are a handful of Democrats so intent on passing more sweeping marijuana legislation that they are willing to sacrifice this critical first step. Among them is US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who said through a spokesperson that she wanted Congress to tackle the “social justice” piece as a priority.

Well, memo to Ocasio-Cortez: There can be no “social justice,” no loans to those with a claim to opening their own marijuana-related businesses, without this particular banking piece. Massachusetts is certainly proof of that. Only five banks or credit unions here provide some manner of banking services and none offer loans. That’s untenable. Without the ability to take out loans, social equity applicants can’t even get their foot in the door.

Assuming the bill passes in the House, the going will be rougher in the Senate. Rough, but not impossible: A similar proposal in that branch has 33 cosponsors. Now that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has shepherded legislation that made hemp-derived products (like those ubiquitous items made with CBD) legal under federal law, perhaps he can be persuaded to take the next step. The 2020 election might provide a further impetus for the GOP leader to win friends and influence young voters.

Progress can start now. It’s time House liberals got out of their own way and supported a measure long overdue from Washington.