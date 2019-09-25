For Trump to use that authority to instead further his own personal and political interests is an outrageous betrayal of his oath — and of the nation he promised to serve. Such a corrupt act is, to borrow a phrase from Alexander Hamilton, an “abuse or violation of some public trust.”

When President Trump got on the phone with the leader of Ukraine this summer, he had one job to do: speak on behalf of the American people, in defense of their interests. With the awesome power of the federal government behind his words, the presidential oath of office requires Trump to “faithfully execute” the office’s responsibilities, of which conducting America’s foreign policy is one of the most vital.

Those are the words Hamilton used more than two centuries ago to describe what the Founders believed should qualify as impeachable offenses under the newly drafted US Constitution: high crimes and misdemeanors so damaging to the public interest that protecting the country requires removing the president.

Trump has now crossed that line in flagrant fashion, as the rough transcript of a July conversation between the president and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine reveals. The document, which the White House released under mounting pressure on Wednesday, shows Trump urging Ukraine to help him manufacture dirt to use against a political opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

The document confirms the wisdom of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s choice to launch an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday. The move — procedural, but typically the prelude to actual impeachment — was justified then. But it became a necessity after the revelations Wednesday morning. If abusing the powers of office for personal gain isn’t enough to warrant an impeachment inquiry, then nothing is.

The scandal may yet worsen. There are hints, albeit less cut and dried, that Trump may have also used almost $400 million in US military aid as leverage to extort the Ukrainian leader into agreeing to Trump’s corrupt demand, or taxpayer money as a bribe to induce him to cooperate. The aid to Ukraine was mysteriously withheld just before the phone call with Zelensky, reportedly on Trump’s personal order.

On Wednesday afternoon, Congress finally received a copy of the whistle-blower complaint from an unidentified member of the intelligence community that is said to flesh out Trump’s actions, and details may become public at some point. If there is evidence the president used American military aid as either a promise or a threat in a corrupt scheme to help his campaign, that would be the proverbial icing on the impeachment cake.

But what is already known is bad enough. The abuse of power revealed in the memo outlining the Ukraine call is far less ambiguous, and more outrageous, than any of the other scandals that Trump has weathered to date.

The impeachment process is traumatic, distracting, and risky. Pelosi was understandably reluctant to set it in motion, and even on Tuesday showed no enthusiasm for the grim burden fate has handed to this Congress. Maybe, as nervous Democrats fear, initiating impeachment will backfire politically by enraging the president’s supporters. Maybe Trump ends up getting reelected in 2020. How it might help or hurt Biden’s presidential candidacy is also impossible to predict. But those considerations have to take a back seat now: If members of Congress don’t take a stand against Trump’s corrupt behavior, they’ll set a horrifying historic precedent.

The fact that Trump leaned on the president of a vulnerable country — one that relies on congressionally approved American aid to fight off what both countries have seen as the shared threat of Russian aggression — makes the president’s actions even more troubling. Hanging over his words to Zelensky, and the mysterious delay of military funds, was the implicit threat of ruin should Ukraine resist.

The United States provides the aid to help Ukraine contend with Russian-backed separatists, who’ve been fighting to annex eastern Ukraine for five years. If Trump really sought to force Kiev to choose between helping his political campaign or facing an aggressor alone, then he’s acting like a gangster, not a president.

An impeachment inquiry is not the same thing as a vote to impeach, and Democrats could theoretically turn back. But that appears unlikely. If the House votes to approve articles of impeachment against Trump, the Republican-led Senate will then have to decide whether it can countenance his actions or take the political risk of conducting an impeachment trial and removing him from office.

In such a partisan environment, it’s rare for politicians to transcend party labels and look out for the long-term health of democratic institutions. But there are a few glimmers of hope. Democratic and Republican senators unanimously agreed on Tuesday to a resolution calling on Trump to release the whistle-blower report, and many GOP senators were slow to defend the president on Wednesday after the release of the rough transcript.

Members of both houses need to ask themselves: Is this the way an American president can be allowed to behave? Can a superpower remain a superpower when the world sees that its leader is so corrupt? If the way Trump has intertwined the power of the American presidency and his personal needs doesn’t strike Congress as the kind of abuse that the Founders had in mind when they created the impeachment power, what would?