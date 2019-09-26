BPS certainly must do more to provide a consistent experience across our 125 city schools, but our substantial progress is the result of a concerted effort to support students who bring a diverse set of life experiences into the classroom each day. Our 10,000 teachers and staff serve acute student needs — 3 in 4 are poor, 45 percent come from a home where English is not the first spoken language, and in some schools upwards of 30 percent are experiencing homelessness. Boston spends more per pupil than most all other communities across the Commonwealth, and strategically invests its limited resources to promote student success.

Contrary to a Globe editorial on recent MCAS results (“ BPS gets a ‘needs improvement’ from the state ,” Sept. 25), the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has determined that the Boston Public Schools are “making substantial progress toward meeting targets” for improved student performance.

Since taking office in 2014, the Walsh administration has invested an additional $240 million in BPS, with immediate returns on a longer school day and renovated facilities. The district has partnered with the Boston Teachers Union to increase the number of nurses and mental health professionals that support our students’ well-being. And we put our best teachers in front of our students each day, with pay that reflects their skill and commitment.

The data reflect a return on investment — this year, 60 schools made substantial progress toward meeting or exceeding state performance goals. Two schools received commendations — Roxbury’s Hale Elementary and Brighton’s Winship Elementary (its second year in a row) — and Hyde Park’s Channing Elementary emerged from underperforming status.

Still, with limits on municipal funding, state restrictions on Boston’s ability to raise tax revenue, and the cost of providing vital school-based social services, Boston needs more to close opportunity and achievement gaps for its most vulnerable students. The recently proposed Student Opportunity Act is a meaningful step in this direction, with increased funding for low-income students and charter reimbursement rates for municipalities.

New funding can address key issues that interrupt student achievement, by increasing language proficiency, reducing absenteeism, and managing trauma. A meaningful investment in the whole child is what Boston Public Schools students need in order to achieve at a consistent level across our city.

Michael Loconto

Chairman

Boston School Committee