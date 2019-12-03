The Globe's Take

fb-pixel

EDITORIAL

A win for lobbyists, not patients, in spending deal

Congress just dealt a bipartisan blow to Obamacare funding.
EDITORIAL

Give radio pirates chance to go legit

The massive fines levied last month week against two unlicensed Boston stations that served the Haitian immigrant community went too far.
EDITORIAL

In Boston, let’s make the bus free

The city of Lawrence launched an experiment as simple as it is inspired: make the bus free. Boston should follow suit with a pilot — and the private sector should help fund it.
EDITORIAL

Journalists under siege around the world

Jailed reporters have become the canary in the coal mine of the rule of law.

EDITORIAL
2020: The year to pass a housing bill
The housing crisis is growing; the Legislature must pass a bill to motivate Massachusetts communities to build commuter-friendly homes.

EDITORIAL
Trump reshapes judiciary in his image
White, male, some qualified, some not so much, but all with life tenure.

