The Globe's Take
Editorials are opinions of The Boston Globe's Editorial Board.
EDITORIAL
A win for lobbyists, not patients, in spending deal
Congress just dealt a bipartisan blow to Obamacare funding.
EDITORIAL
Give radio pirates chance to go legit
The massive fines levied last month week against two unlicensed Boston stations that served the Haitian immigrant community went too far.
EDITORIAL
In Boston, let’s make the bus free
The city of Lawrence launched an experiment as simple as it is inspired: make the bus free. Boston should follow suit with a pilot — and the private sector should help fund it.
EDITORIAL
Journalists under siege around the world
Jailed reporters have become the canary in the coal mine of the rule of law.
EDITORIAL
2020: The year to pass a housing bill
The housing crisis is growing; the Legislature must pass a bill to motivate Massachusetts communities to build commuter-friendly homes.
EDITORIAL
Trump reshapes judiciary in his image
White, male, some qualified, some not so much, but all with life tenure.
Meet the Editorial Board
A guide explaining the various features of the opinion pages as well as staff contact information.
Submit an Op-Ed
Op-ed pieces represent the views of individual columnists and contributing writers. The Boston Globe welcomes unsolicited op-ed offerings. Please keep the piece to 700 words.
Send a letter to the Editor
Letters should be written exclusively to the Globe and include name, address, and daytime telephone number. They should be 200 words or fewer. All are subject to editing.