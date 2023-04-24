Skip to main content
A housing shortage is wrecking Massachusetts
Editorials are the opinions of The Boston Globe’s Editorial Board.
EDITORIAL
Gateway Cities want to help solve the state’s housing crisis. We need to let them.
Unlike wealthier suburbs, places like Brockton welcome housing. But it’s hard to attract developers without help from the state.
EDITORIAL
Despite stable jobs and decent wages, essential workers still can’t afford the rent
The state has let cities and towns erect barriers to housing for decades. The least the Commonwealth can do now is help tenants survive the vicious housing market its policies helped create.
EDITORIAL
A hundred years of choking housing growth catches up with Massachusetts
Since the early 20th century, the Legislature has let individual municipalities thwart housing. Now the consequences threaten the Commonwealth’s future.
Finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Editorial Writing
A battle for affordable housing in Massachusetts
The Globe editorial board's 2020 series on the need for inclusive housing reform in Newton and across the Commonwealth.