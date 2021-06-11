A battle for affordable housing in Massachusetts
Part 3: With a ‘yes’ vote on March 3, Newton can pave the way to fairer future
The proposed 800-unit housing development in Newton Upper Falls would include the largest single infusion of subsidized affordable housing in the city's history. With the Northland project, Newton can build momentum for a transformative housing movement.
Part 5: Tear down this paper wall, Newton
Rules that prohibit multifamily housing have divided America, keeping poor people out of prosperous suburbs and fueling racial segregation in public schools. Cities like Newton chose to erect those barriers generations ago — and now they should choose to take them down.