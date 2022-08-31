fb-pixel Skip to main content
2022 Primary Endorsements
How and why does The Boston Globe editorial board endorse candidates?
EDITORIAL

Ricardo Arroyo should quit DA race. If he doesn’t, support Kevin Hayden.

There is no equivalence between Hayden’s missteps and Arroyo’s, and this page believes that the incumbent should continue serving as Suffolk County district attorney.

EDITORIAL
Andrea Campbell for attorney general
The former Boston city councilor has the skills to run the office well — and the vision to make it better.

EDITORIAL

Why reasonable conservatives need to mobilize for Chris Doughty

It is time to reset the Massachusetts state Republican Party by pulling it from the grip of Donald Trump.
EDITORIAL

A final term for Bill Galvin

The Globe endorses the seven-term incumbent in the Democratic primary for secretary of state.
EDITORIAL

Dempsey is Democrats’ best pick for auditor

An open race for this watchdog post is a once in a generation opportunity to change its focus.
