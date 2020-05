In this special section, we’re turning the typical model of journalism on its head — instead of focusing on what’s broken, we’re taking a look at what Massachusetts gets right. By many measures, we lead the nation in social indicators that have a direct impact on how we live. We wanted to know: How did we get here, what can we learn from our successes, and what can we teach other states? But it’s not all perfect: We also examine areas where Massachusetts can improve.