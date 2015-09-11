Someone must be held accountable for fate of Jack Loiselle

THE SHOCKING report conducted internally by the Department of Children and Families, and released by Governor Baker, was eclipsed only by the Baker administration’s decision that “no one would be disciplined or fired and that the state agency would instead update its policies to ensure similar cases are more carefully reviewed by DCF staff” (“DCF missed signs of abuse, report says,” Page A1, Sept. 5). Reviewed more carefully? Update policies? How bureaucratic can that statement be?

In reviewing tragic cases in the past, the vow has always been to create more oversight, hire more social workers, and take other steps. The report lists 16 DCF workers, eight behavioral health counselors, a neuropsychologist, medical providers, teachers, a guidance counselor, and “other” school personnel who took some part in the case of Jack Loiselle, the 7-year-old Hardwick boy who fell into a coma on July 14. That amounts to as many as 30 people.