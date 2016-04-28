I practice environmental engineering and have worked hard to remediate major environmental problems on Martha’s Vineyard and ensure that projects proposed by the Wampanoag Tribe and various private parties are fully protective of environmental laws. It is remarkable to now be characterized as a development villain, and someone who, in the words of other stakeholders in this 20-year dispute, would create “havoc on the western part of the island” and be responsible for placing a “cloud of title on every property in Aquinnah.”

I am responding to the article “Vineyard landowners win ruling” (Business, April 20). Due to overseas travel, I did not have an opportunity to respond to the reporter, Robert Weisman, before the article went to press.

Our family owns 17 acres of land off Moshup Trail that was purchased before conservation groups decided to buy land around us and block us from our rightful access to the public way. Our land was purchased as accessible based upon longstanding policies and prior decisions from the Land Court and has been continuously taxed as accessible. Other parties involved in this action with our family are direct descendants of the Wampanoag Tribe, who were granted alienable lots in 1878 that the Supreme Judicial Court now deems useless.

Our rights of access did not stem from Native American historical tradition or custom but from bedrock principles of property law known as easements by necessity.

The larger story is how Native Americans have been stripped of constitutional rights that the Legislature expressly granted after the Civil War, and how the attorney general, the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, and the Town of Aquinnah, among others, are now essentially celebrating the suppression of those rights.

James J. Decoulos

Belmont