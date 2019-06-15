No longer an issue of climate change — it’s a climate emergency

Pursuing profit at the expense of our planet and our future deserves to be called what it is: a crime against humanity.

Re “Keeping the faith” by Yvonne Abraham (Metro, June 9): The relentless 30-year campaign by special interests and politicians tied to the fossil fuel industry has been, tragically, the most effective climate-related campaign in our history. This cynical plan of misinformation and deceit, grounded in the drive for material and political gain, has undermined trust in science and cast doubt in the minds of the public to the point of a dangerous paralysis – the campaign’s ultimate objective.

Advertisement

Why do we continue to subsidize the industry that is knowingly destroying our world? The short-term “costs” of transitioning to renewable energy are emphasized, rather than the catastrophic loss we face, estimated in the trillions.

Our state legislators must enact meaningful, comprehensive climate and energy legislation. No excuses. A political process based on incremental changes will not address this emergency.

We no longer face climate change. We face a climate emergency. An apology to our youth is nowhere near enough.

Mary Ann Ashton

President

Launa Zimmaro

Legislative specialist, climate change

League of Women Voters of Massachusetts

Boston

We’re running out of time — Mass. must lead the way on climate

The answer to Yvonne Abraham’s question regarding climate activists, “What keeps them going?,” is this: We know we can change the future. Our decision makers can act to keep planetary warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. And we have to.

Despair takes time, and time is exactly what we don’t have a lot of.

So, this is the session for bold action on climate.

We need to pass a carbon fee, creating an incentive for all of us to move off fossil fuels and ease the transition to a carbon-free economy. We need to invest a significant percentage of the proceeds of a carbon fee in renewable energy and clean transportation. And we need to create policy that helps people at all income levels. A bill sponsored by state Representative Jennifer Benson of Lunenburg does just that. It would provide an estimated $400 million to $600 million a year for investment in renewables and clean transportation, with targeted funding for low- and moderate-income communities that deserve to be at the front of the line.

Advertisement

Yes, Massachusetts is just one state, but we have led the way before — on marriage equality and health care — and this is the year for us to do it on climate.

Cindy Luppi

New England director

Laura Spark

Health and climate advocate

Clean Water Action

Boston