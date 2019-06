“A grievous sinner, and a great American,” by Jeff Jacoby (Ideas, June 9), is spot-on. In fact, I’ll take it a step further: I think Martin Luther King Jr.’s flaws make him more inspirational than a paragon of virtue ever could be. His life story should make us all realize that our flaws need not prevent us from doing great good in the world.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman