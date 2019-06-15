Turkey has to take action to preserve its democracy and security

Re “Invitation to an arms race” (Ideas, June 9): While Stephen Kinzer is right about Turkey’s unique strategic value, and that the United States should seek a compromise, the rationale that led to this conclusion is fraught with misguided statements.

Turkey is a pluralistic and vibrant democracy — and one that is fighting more than one terrorist organization simultaneously. In order to preserve its democracy and security, Turkey has to take decisive action. Kinzer asserts that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system from Russia is “payback” for American support of the Kurdish militias in Syria. The truth is that the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, and associated People’s Protection Units, or YPG, groups with whom the United States cooperates in Syria, are part of the “family” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a US-designated terrorist organization. This is more than troubling. However, this does not explain the driving force behind the S-400 decision, and neither do the other hypothetical assessments in Kinzer’s view of Turkey’s national security.