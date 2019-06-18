C’mon, governor — take that T ride already

Governor Baker says the MBTA needs major improvements, but is he just repeating what he’s heard, or does he really believe it?

Despite many invitations, suggestions, challenges, or whatever, that he actually ride the T to see for himself, he always refuses.

Maybe he does not understand what folks are asking him to do. I don’t think anyone is suggesting he use the T for a whole day, like an ordinary commuter. No one is suggesting he get up in the morning, drive to the nearest T station, hope to get a parking space, ride into town, switch trains if he has to, get off at Park Street, walk up the hill to the State House, and then retrace his steps at the end of the work day.