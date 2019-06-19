A key player behind the scenes of a turning point for East Boston

Bryan Marquard’s obituary for Jim King captured the sadness of many who will miss him and brought back many stories about this brilliantly competent political manager (“Jim King, 84, guiding force behind the scenes for top Democrats,” June 14). Jim never forgot where he came from, and he imbued politics with a purpose of giving voice to the needs and aspirations of low- and moderate-income communities.

Here is one example.

In 1968, the Massachusetts Port Authority planned a number of projects that would affect East Boston, including runways directing low-flying aircraft over residences and schools, highways through Maverick Square, elimination of the Jeffries Point community to create air freight facilities, and petroleum storage tanks surrounding Orient Heights. No serious programs were proposed to abate excruciating noise levels.