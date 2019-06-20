Funding debate is key to the promise of education in Mass.
I am grateful for James Vaznis’s reporting on the civil suit brought by parents and educators against the state for violating the civil rights of low-income, black, and Latino students (“School funding formula targeted,” Metro, June 13). The suit alleges that these students do not get the quality of education given to wealthier and mostly white students in more affluent communities. Public interest in and debate on this issue is essential to the future of Massachusetts.
As the Promise Act awaits passage in the Legislature, we need to understand the stakes. The state education funding formula, set decades ago, has not kept up with inflation, and poor districts suffer disproportionately. The governor’s bill comes up short.
The Promise Act would reestablish the state’s commitment to students in district public schools by setting a minimum level of aid for districts after accounting for charter tuition and reimbursement. This would mean tens of millions of dollars being returned to Boston Public Schools annually, in addition to tens of millions more for dozens of other districts around the state, while holding charter students harmless. It would allow for additional funding for 10,000 Boston students at 185 percent of the federal poverty level who are currently not considered economically disadvantaged.
Martha Karchere
Boston