Mass. should move fast to protect pupils from lunch shaming

In “When shame is on menu for pupils of needy parents” (Page A1, June 18), Kara Baskin describes several troubling incidents of lunch shaming in school districts throughout Massachusetts, and the humiliation that children on the receiving end of such practices have had to endure.

Fortunately, Senator Cynthia Stone Creem and Representative Andy Vargas have introduced state legislation, An Act to Promote Student Nutrition, designed to help Massachusetts districts reduce school meal debt and, most critical, keep children out of the crosshairs of this adult problem. We join with Massachusetts advocates to urge the Commonwealth to pass this bill, joining Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and other states that have passed legislation to end this harmful practice.