There’s abortion law, and then there are real-world cases

Stephanie Ebbert’s June 17 article on the abortion access bill ( “Abortion bill creates unease in Legislature,” Page A1) illustrates the difficulty of writing these laws without knowledge about abortion and real-world experience with family decision-making. Parental concerns do not run in just one direction. Any sexual health counselor can tell you of the common scenario in which parents want their daughter to have an abortion and the daughter wants to carry the pregnancy to term. No medical provider will perform an abortion on an unwilling patient. The parents’ wishes will always be overridden.

People demonstrated for and against the Roe Act during a hearing Monday at the State House.

Legal induced abortion is markedly safer than childbirth. The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion. Paradoxically, we allow minors to choose the more dangerous option, and no one has proposed mandating parental approval to carry a pregnancy to term.

Weighing the risks of each option takes a certain level of maturity. Raising a child requires exponentially more. Under the current judicial bypass process, a judge is charged with determining whether a minor is mature enough to make this decision herself. If not, the judge must decide for her. Will the judge decide that a minor who is too immature to decide for herself is ready to be a mother?

Joy Robinson-Lynch

Vineyard Haven

The writer is a longtime adolescent health counselor.

Two stories, juxtaposed, make for a powerful argument for Roe Act

I don’t know if I’ve ever read two ostensibly unrelated news stories that so unwittingly spoke to each other as I did in Monday’s Globe.

On the front page, an article headlined “Abortion bill creates unease in Legislature” states: “Most concerning to legislators is the proposed elimination of an age restriction that requires anyone under 18 to have a parent’s consent or a judge’s order to get an abortion. The notion that a girl as young as 12 could get an abortion without telling her parents is proving to be a tough proposition, even in liberal Massachusetts, where most lawmakers consider themselves supporters of abortion rights.”

On the next page, in the “Daily Briefing” section of the national news, the short item “Ex-pastor accused of sexual abuse” summarizes the charges against Stephen Bratton in Houston: “A former Southern Baptist pastor who supported legislation in Texas that would have criminalized abortions has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse, accused of repeatedly molesting a teenage relative over the course of two years.”

Could we possibly have a more graphic illustration of why Massachusetts’ proposed legislation is needed?

John Kyper

Roxbury