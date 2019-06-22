Head of MIAA mounts an offensive defense of his high pay
Bob Hohler’s exemplary article (“Losing run for host of school tourneys,” Page A1, June 16) provides ample evidence that William Gaine Jr., executive director of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, has little concern about the MIAA student-athlete, and apparently more about lining his pockets and those of his associates. What an atrocious statement to defend his excessive salary by lumping it with the pay of police and firefighters. What officer or firefighter makes anywhere near $300,000 per year?
Police officers essentially work four jobs year round to make ends meet: regular departmental shift, court time, mandated departmental overtime, and private details. Firefighters, meanwhile, seldom see an eight-hour day; 12- and 24-hour shifts are more the norm. Neither job pays anywhere near Gaine’s pay or includes the pension benefits Gaine will receive. He owes our police and firefighters a public apology.
Advertisement
It is time for Gaine to end his run at the MIAA.
Larry Newman
Haverhill
The writer is editor and publisher of New England Track and a retired Haverhill police officer.