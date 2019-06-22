Head of MIAA mounts an offensive defense of his high pay

Bob Hohler’s exemplary article (“Losing run for host of school tourneys,” Page A1, June 16) provides ample evidence that William Gaine Jr., executive director of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, has little concern about the MIAA student-athlete, and apparently more about lining his pockets and those of his associates. What an atrocious statement to defend his excessive salary by lumping it with the pay of police and firefighters. What officer or firefighter makes anywhere near $300,000 per year?

Police officers essentially work four jobs year round to make ends meet: regular departmental shift, court time, mandated departmental overtime, and private details. Firefighters, meanwhile, seldom see an eight-hour day; 12- and 24-hour shifts are more the norm. Neither job pays anywhere near Gaine’s pay or includes the pension benefits Gaine will receive. He owes our police and firefighters a public apology.