Vaccine foes usher the door open to deadly diseases

Our ‘demon-haunted world’ won’t listen to reason

Re “Abolish the religious exemption to vaccination” (Editorial, June 17): Your argument in support of state Representative Andy Vargas’s bill to abolish the exemption for school vaccination other than for bona fide medical reasons not only makes good sense for legislators and parents but is also a moral imperative for all to heed.

In the case of parents afraid that such vaccinations are a cause of autism or other maladies, there is simply no objective evidence to support such beliefs. Unfortunately, we continue to live in a time in which various fallacies and misunderstandings, propagated by television, social media, hearsay, or deliberate brainwashing campaigns, guide the decisions and behavior of many people who choose to live in what the popular science writer, Carl Sagan, called a “demon-haunted world.” Sagan noted that such a world has resulted in a “dumbing down” of America, because of apathy and funding cuts for science education.