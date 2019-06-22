Vaccine foes usher the door open to deadly diseases
Our ‘demon-haunted world’ won’t listen to reason
Re “Abolish the religious exemption to vaccination” (Editorial, June 17): Your argument in support of state Representative Andy Vargas’s bill to abolish the exemption for school vaccination other than for bona fide medical reasons not only makes good sense for legislators and parents but is also a moral imperative for all to heed.
In the case of parents afraid that such vaccinations are a cause of autism or other maladies, there is simply no objective evidence to support such beliefs. Unfortunately, we continue to live in a time in which various fallacies and misunderstandings, propagated by television, social media, hearsay, or deliberate brainwashing campaigns, guide the decisions and behavior of many people who choose to live in what the popular science writer, Carl Sagan, called a “demon-haunted world.” Sagan noted that such a world has resulted in a “dumbing down” of America, because of apathy and funding cuts for science education.
Advertisement
In opposing such a world, we must strive to embrace the tried and true methods of science, the only means of obtaining valid and reliable information, the only methods that lead to truth and understanding.
David L. Maxwell
Duxbury
This is a clear matter of public safety
Thank you for your editorial supporting Representative Andy Vargas’s bill to abolish the religious exemption to vaccinations. Vaccinations are a safe and effective way to solve a public safety issue: deadly diseases. We don’t let people claim a religious exemption to other public safety laws — we don’t let them drive on sidewalks, or falsely yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater.
It is well past the time to eliminate religious exemptions to vaccines. To twist an old quote about fists and noses: Your right to spread deadly diseases stops when it meets our children.
Scott Romanowski
Billerica