Overrun with scooters and bikes? Then pave the way for more

There’s a simple solution to Scott Kirsner’s deep and dangerous social problem of e-scooters littering sidewalks (“If these Birds die, problems could follow,” Business, June 17). Let’s reduce the number of free public parking spaces for 4,000-pound, CO2-spewing congestion machines (a.k.a. cars), which are known to injure, maim, and even kill people daily, and let’s dedicate those spaces to bicycle and e-scooter parking lots.

While we are at it, we can reduce the number of car lanes to free up space for the rapidly growing number of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other micromobility devices so that they are not used on sidewalks.