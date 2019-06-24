Forget ‘progressive’ — Mayor Walsh is focusing on making progress
When it comes to solving some of our city’s most complex issues, should we value progressive ideas over progress? That’s the case some leaders seem to be making in Milton J. Valencia’s article “Working the angles from a quiet middle: As his party and city shift dramatically left, Walsh is slow to take bold steps” (Page A1, June 17). We see Marty Walsh as a progressive leader, one who wants to make things better and increase opportunities for the people and communities he serves. Here are three cases (not mentioned in the article) where the mayor’s leadership is making a difference:
• A citywide movement, launched by Mayor Walsh, known as Boston Builds Credit, is helping residents — particularly those with low incomes — achieve a prime credit score, build wealth, and remove barriers to success.
Advertisement
• A task force of city, business, and community leaders has developed and is implementing a comprehensive plan to end youth homelessness.
• A partnership between the City of Boston, Boston Public Schools, Out-of-School Time programs, the United Way, and corporate leaders is engaging underserved BPS middle school students in STEM learning opportunities to ensure that we have a diverse workforce in the future.
This is where we see exciting progress for Boston’s people, and we encourage leaders from all sectors of the city — government, business, and nonprofit — to continue to work together to create financial opportunity and educational success for every resident.
Michael K. Durkin
President and CEO
United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley
Boston