Municipalities need to lay groundwork now to be ready for 5G networks

Hiawatha Bray’s suggestion to wait on 5G may make sense for consumers, but from a municipal standpoint, the time is now to start laying the groundwork for the next generation of wireless networks (“5G is coming: But don’t rush in till it proves itself,” Business, June 18).

Greater Boston and Cambridge have become the hub of innovation because of the brilliant minds that study at our world-class institutions and the companies that do business here so that they can collaborate with them and draw from their prestigious talent pool. To maintain this competitive advantage, we need to meet the demands and expectations of the innovation economy. Upgrading our wireless infrastructure in preparation for what’s next is a critical component of that objective.