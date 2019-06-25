After N.H. crash, one asks: What must it take to keep unsafe drivers off the road?

What will it take to keep motorists with previous drunken driving arrests and myriad driving offenses off the road? We do not yet fully understand the circumstances surrounding last week’s horrific accident involving members of a motorcycle club (“For driver, an erratic record,” Page A1, June 25). Yet surely we must ask ourselves how, with his record, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not only was able to drive after a May 11 drunken driving arrest, but was driving commercially.

It seems we regularly hear of drunken drivers on the road, after second, third, and fourth offenses, causing accidents and killing people. Last week’s accident is a slap in the face. We need to wake up and do better by all other drivers. With the July Fourth holiday approaching, and thousands taking to the highway, we will all be wondering who will be on the road with us.