Biden’s critics could use a primer on political action

Opponents’ attacks on Joe Biden for having established working relationships with Southern senators identified as white supremacists is naive political opportunism (“Biden’s comfort food can be hard to swallow,” Opinion, June 20). Working with those whose positions one opposes or even despises is part of the job of a legislator or an executive. Those who chastise Biden for having worked effectively with others whose positions he opposed promote a further chasm between elected officials.

If LBJ had followed the process insisted on by those who chastise Biden, most landmark legislative enactments of 1964 could never have been passed.