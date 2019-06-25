People’s will is best reflected through Electoral College

I read with interest the recent letters to the editor suggesting that somehow the current system of the Electoral College is causing misrepresentations of the people’s will (“Kicking the Electoral College to the curb,” June 15). On the contrary, I feel that the Electoral College protects the people’s will better than any other system we could come up with.

People point to the fact that Hillary Clinton “won” the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. True, but 1.6 million of her votes came from New York City alone, and then there’s the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas. Excluding those three cities, Donald Trump “won” the popular vote.