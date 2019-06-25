People’s will is best reflected through Electoral College
I read with interest the recent letters to the editor suggesting that somehow the current system of the Electoral College is causing misrepresentations of the people’s will (“Kicking the Electoral College to the curb,” June 15). On the contrary, I feel that the Electoral College protects the people’s will better than any other system we could come up with.
People point to the fact that Hillary Clinton “won” the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. True, but 1.6 million of her votes came from New York City alone, and then there’s the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas. Excluding those three cities, Donald Trump “won” the popular vote.
To me, this is not a Republican or Democratic issue — I just don’t want my selection of the president driven by any three cities (particularly those three). We would have swing cities, not swing states. Why would a candidate visit any but the top 10 population centers?
Moving to a popular vote would disenfranchise most of the land area in the country. If there is something we want to fix, it is not the Electoral College — it is the primary system that produced Clinton and Trump as the two best people to run our country. Now, that is broken.
David Hunter
Gloucester