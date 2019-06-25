Story of Warren’s teen years hits home

What a sweet surprise. I learned something about my family’s history last Sunday in the front-page article “Warren’s debate fire forged in teen years.” Ted and Joe Siff, who debated against Elizabeth Warren back in 1965, are my dad’s oldest sister’s grandsons, or to put it another way, my first cousins once removed. I met them in person only once, as kids, since they were far from Pittsburgh, where I grew up. We have had some limited contact since, but this tale from their high school years was news to me. I would have been rooting for them back then, but now I’m rooting for her all the way.

William S. Wise