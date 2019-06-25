Trump and Iran: Pants on fire, and the world smolders

President’s lies have piled up

As I read the account in the Globe of the crisis in Iran following the downing of a US drone (“Trump account of Iran threat is scrutinized,” Page One, June 22), I had a truly horrifying thought: I found myself more likely to believe the account from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps than that from our president. Let that sink in.

I have been following US politics and international affairs for more than 50 years, as a teacher of American history and government. The over 10,000 lies that our president has told since taking office are officially home to roost.