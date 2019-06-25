Trump and Iran: Pants on fire, and the world smolders
President’s lies have piled up
As I read the account in the Globe of the crisis in Iran following the downing of a US drone (“Trump account of Iran threat is scrutinized,” Page One, June 22), I had a truly horrifying thought: I found myself more likely to believe the account from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps than that from our president. Let that sink in.
I have been following US politics and international affairs for more than 50 years, as a teacher of American history and government. The over 10,000 lies that our president has told since taking office are officially home to roost.
Bob Kostka
Kingston
This smacks of a reelection strategy
Since we know how regularly President Trump lies, why should we believe him when he claims that he does not want war with Iran? Trump may actually want such a war, but only when it will help him be reelected in 2020, when impassioned calls to rally around our president in a time of war would surely return him to office.
I think Congress, the media, and the rest of us should worry about Trump’s true motives and intentions regarding the growing hostility between the United States and Iran.
Richard Davis
Thornton, N.H.