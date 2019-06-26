A clear stand is taken in Wayfair walkout

At first, I was confused about why Wayfair employees would protest the company’s selling furniture to the facilities detaining migrant children — don’t they want these kids, who have been denied toothpaste and soap, to have beds? Then I read more and realized that they and the Wayfair corporation are in a position to do something, to take a stand, to say, “We want no part of this.”

Wayfair seems more interested in its shareholders than in the values of Americans who support the humane treatment of children. This is not the political issue the company claims it is, but rather a human rights issue, and Wayfair’s failure to recognize this will tarnish its brand forever and ultimately hurt shareholders.