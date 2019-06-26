Data may vary, but path forward is clear on prevening medical errors
The June 24 editorial “Getting an accurate count on medical errors” points to a scarcity of useful patient safety data both here and nationally. While right-sizing data about medical errors will be useful, we can act on the information we already have to do the more pressing work of accelerating progress on preventing errors from harming patients.
Our research shows that medical errors can happen in any health care setting. While modern medicine often performs wonders, its culture and processes have not always kept pace with the complexities of consistently delivering safe, quality care. Knowledge and tools to meet these challenges exist; spreading and scaling them will require a sustained, coordinated effort.
In response to our research, almost 20 organizations have joined forces as the Massachusetts Healthcare Safety and Quality Consortium, in an effort to set statewide goals and develop a master plan to shore up the underpinnings of safety. These essentials include not only better data but commitment from leadership to a culture of safety, broad implementation of safety fundamentals, and support for patients and providers following adverse events.
Massachusetts has a long history of collaboration and achievement in the health care arena. We can lead the nation on patient safety too.
Barbara Fain
Executive director
Betsy Lehman Center for Patient Safety
Boston