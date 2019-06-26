Data may vary, but path forward is clear on prevening medical errors

The June 24 editorial “Getting an accurate count on medical errors” points to a scarcity of useful patient safety data both here and nationally. While right-sizing data about medical errors will be useful, we can act on the information we already have to do the more pressing work of accelerating progress on preventing errors from harming patients.

Our research shows that medical errors can happen in any health care setting. While modern medicine often performs wonders, its culture and processes have not always kept pace with the complexities of consistently delivering safe, quality care. Knowledge and tools to meet these challenges exist; spreading and scaling them will require a sustained, coordinated effort.