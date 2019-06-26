Massport CEO finalist Golden is much more than just ‘another white guy’

I cannot let Tuesday’s column by Shirley Leung, regarding the selection of a new Massport CEO, pass without comment (“Old-boy network? Let’s pass, please,” Business, June 25). Brian Golden, director at the Boston Planning & Development Agency, is a candidate for the position at the the Massachusetts Port Authority. Leung complains that he’s just “another white guy,” and argues that it’s time for a woman in that job.

I’ve worked with Golden for 10 years, and here’s the story of my experience with him:

I am an Asian-American woman raised in California. I was hired as general counsel by Golden at the BPDA, and he also hired the six women who now make up 50 percent of the senior leadership team, including the chief of staff, director of communications, executive director-secretary, and director of planning.