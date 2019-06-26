Massport CEO finalist Golden is much more than just ‘another white guy’
I cannot let Tuesday’s column by Shirley Leung, regarding the selection of a new Massport CEO, pass without comment (“Old-boy network? Let’s pass, please,” Business, June 25). Brian Golden, director at the Boston Planning & Development Agency, is a candidate for the position at the the Massachusetts Port Authority. Leung complains that he’s just “another white guy,” and argues that it’s time for a woman in that job.
I’ve worked with Golden for 10 years, and here’s the story of my experience with him:
I am an Asian-American woman raised in California. I was hired as general counsel by Golden at the BPDA, and he also hired the six women who now make up 50 percent of the senior leadership team, including the chief of staff, director of communications, executive director-secretary, and director of planning.
Golden commissioned compensation studies to ensure that people at the BPDA receive equal pay for equal work. And, having hired more than half of the BPDA workforce of 240 people since 2014, he now leads an organization that is almost 50 percent female and 37 percent diverse.
Golden has encouraged and promoted the role of women and people of color throughout the agency. It is a different and more diverse place today than it was before he became its chief executive, and it’s more capable of making our diverse city a better place for all.
So, while Leung complains that “another white guy” might get the Massport CEO position, I look at the matter differently. Whatever the Massport board decides Thursday, if the choice is Golden, I’d celebrate the selection of a person who has a solid record of nurturing a truly diverse workforce, with concrete opportunity for women, and who is richly qualified for the position.
Renee LeFevre
Boston