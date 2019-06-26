Students enjoy a welcoming, engaging day at the MFA

Our group of 14 students was divided into three groups, each with a guide. My group started with an African sculpture and moved to paintings by John Singleton Copley and Winslow Homer and a beautiful Buddha of compassion. We ended with the gender-bending fashion exhibit. The students were excited and engaged, and offered a lot of comment on each work. They have asked to return in the fall, and I anticipate that there will be a larger group then.

On June 12, I accompanied a group of students from Boston Preparatory Charter School in Hyde Park for a visit to the Museum of Fine Arts. The MFA was welcoming from the moment we arrived.

Advertisement

The MFA is well organized for visits of this sort, and, as a public school from Boston, we paid nothing for the visit. The museum has an education department that encourages visits from public and private schools. As we entered, I saw bins lined up to receive backpacks for approximately 15 schools to arrive in the course of the day. The museum arranged to transport the bagged lunches we brought to a lunchroom where we could hang out for a half hour or so after the visit.

We did not receive any special treatment because we are a charter school and the students are all of color and low income. We saw other diverse student groups being greeted and guided in the same manner.

Not every museum in Boston or elsewhere makes the effort that the MFA makes to introduce public school (including charter school) students to its collection. The MFA is a great resource for the Boston community and for New England, and the Boston Prep students have had a great introduction to it.

Carolyn M. Osteen

Boston