The mounting misery of migrant children

It is timely that June 26 commemorates the date, in 1987, when the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment was put into force. The article “Government moves migrant kids after bad treatment is exposed” describes inhumane conditions at the US Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas, thereby breaking our treaty obligation. One must continue to ask how pervasive this scenario is. To what extent are children at risk for illness, longstanding trauma effects, or, sadly, even death? What would have happened had this situation not been revealed?

The goal of human rights work is to focus light on what is happening in darkness. It is difficult to imagine that our country, which has been a beacon of hope to people around the world, could sidestep its responsibility to the most vulnerable. These children, though not our own, have human rights too. The abominable treatment of these migrant children is symptomatic of the erosion of our moral values and abnegation of our legal responsibilities. This is the true crisis gripping the heart of our country. We must remain vigilant.

Dr. Lin Piwowarczyk

Boston

Look to example of Judge Joseph Tauro, ‘voice of the unheard’

The late Judge Joseph L. Tauro, whose memorial was held at the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse on June 7, would have had little patience for the obscenely inhumane, immoral, and unlawful treatment of migrant children that is now official policy of the Trump regime. When he observed firsthand the intolerable conditions for the residents with intellectual disabilities at Belchertown State School, in May 1973, he acted immediately — putting the state officials in the same room, around the same conference table, and forging a pioneering decree that transformed such care in Massachusetts, and ultimately elsewhere.

Those responsible for the five state institutions knew full well the power of a federal judge to enforce orders with the contempt power. The decree went into effect within six months and remained as a constant monitor of conditions for two decades. Judge Tauro rescued “the most helpless of the helpless,” as he would later describe the imprisoned souls in state custody.

Where are such judges today, to rescue the least among us, to become the voice of the unheard?

Where are such people today?

What will we tell our grandchildren when they ask: What did you do to stop this madness?

Mark S. Brodin

Newton

The writer is a professor at Boston College Law School and was Tauro’s first law clerk, in 1972. He spoke at the memorial service.

We need a human kindness policy — send a grandmother brigade

More money will not help the children held without care in facilities that might be private prisons. That’s because the government is ignoring two hallmarks of a successful democracy: that the government executes the will of the people, and that it oversees critical functions for the common good. Jailing helpless children is not the will of the people. Caring for them is an expression of the common good.

I am 72. I know how women my age volunteer and support the common good.

Why not call upon grandmothers to come to the dreadful detention facilities every day with one sandwich, one piece of fruit, and a carton of milk for each child there. They will give sponge baths to the little ones and rock them. They will sing and play games with the older toddlers. They will teach English to the elementary school kids.

They will talk to all of them.

Invite caterers, restaurants, and food distributors to donate sandwich makings. Invite clothing companies to donate simple cotton pants and T-shirts in all sizes. Invite donations of diapers to keep children out of their own urine.

Show the nation how great this country is, and that it is not a bigoted, narrow-minded place where children are abused by the hundreds.

Susan Wozniak

Easthampton

Wayfair should not be in the business of detention

Wayfair’s decision to engage in the business of child detention is a clear example of how corporate greed can trump common decency.

It’s ironic that Wayfair brands itself as a “home goods” distributor: The $200,000 contract it signed with BCFS will produce furniture for detention facilities that will imprison migrant children. Every piece of furniture Wayfair produces for BCFS will add another brick to a detention system designed to keep 3,000 migrant children from being with their families.

I applaud Wayfair employees’ efforts to stop this sad business. I am appalled by the condescending response of management — encouraging workers to engage in the community and in democracy, which is just what they are doing with their walkout. If Wayfair wants to salvage its reputation, it’d be best for it not to continue down this immoral path.

It’s not too late for Wayfair to be a model for corporate accountability. The company should start by asking itself one question: Is its reputation worth $200,000?

The Rev. Mary Katherine Morn

President and chief executive officer

Unitarian Universalist Service Committee

Cambridge