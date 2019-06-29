Electoral College is a twisted distortion of principle of one person, one vote

David Hunter’s June 26 letter nicely illustrates the persistent, widespread misunderstanding of the Electoral College (“People’s will is best reflected through Electoral College”). By pointing out that, without the votes of three specific cities, Clinton would have lost the popular vote, Hunter just shows that you can divide up the national electorate in innumerable arbitrary ways. The Electoral College also is an extremely arbitrary division, an artifact of a radically different nation, implemented in a way unimagined by its designers, and a profound distortion of the principle of one person, one vote. Why should it matter that I share a state with the voters in North Adams, that Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando are all in Florida? And why on earth should votes cast in Vermont count more than 3.5 times as much as those in Texas?

Hunter says he doesn’t want the president chosen “by any three cities.” What part of “every vote counts equally” do people not understand? True, there is no way to avoid differential emphasis on various groups in presidential campaigns. But our elections are currently decided by a handful of relatively volatile voters in fewer than a dozen states. How could giving every vote equal weight, and telling candidates to win as many as they can, possibly be worse than that?