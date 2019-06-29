Open Meeting Law heeded on local level — why can’t state officials follow suit?

Re “Will Beacon Hill choose ‘expediency over transparency’?” (Editorial, June 23): As a local official, every time I have to attend yet another seminar or download a tutorial on our state’s Open Meeting Law, my response is always the same: Does anyone on the state level have the same obligation?

We locals are warned not to “reply to all” on many e-mails or discuss on the phone with other members material coming before our board, and, if at an on-site visit, not to make decisions other than at a posted meeting with that item on the agenda. However, many state boards continue to routinely carry out actions out of the public eye that would be chargeable violations of the Open Meeting Law if done on the local level.