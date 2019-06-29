There’s news, and there’s Fox News

Our democracy takes a hit when we accept an intolerable news source

Re “The day Fox News was on the TV in my gym” (Opinion, June 26): Jeff Jacoby’s suggestion that all news outlets are equal, and which one we watch is just a matter of taste or point of view, gets to the heart of the challenge to democracy presented by Donald Trump and his enablers. It began just after Trump took the oath of office, with Kellyanne Conway’s citing “alternative facts” to defend Trump’s false claim that he had the largest audience of any inauguration ever.

In support of the president and conservative ideology, Fox News trucks in conspiracy theories and, except for rare occasions, turns a deaf ear to the notoriously frequent falsehoods Trump mouths to support his claims or to fluff up his insatiable ego. The uncritical acceptance of all reporting as somehow equal, or equally “propaganda,” is a nail in the coffin of truth. It’s not “tolerant,” as Jacoby suggests, to accept all news sources as comparably fair and honest. It’s just weak-minded.