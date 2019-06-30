Can we step outside the pull of politics to forge a vision of who we want to be?

Joan Wickersham’s “ ‘What have we got left?’ ” (Opinion, June 27) is sobering and raises real concerns. Even if we elect a more progressive government, the future may rest on the need for a change in paradigm from an American dream that is all about riches and power, and about zero-sum games with inherent distrust and hatred of others, to a new dream about a common wealth of freedom, liberty, human rights, universal health care, and opportunity. Robbing the treasury, plundering the environment, and polarization will have to be replaced with thoughtful trade-offs between different interests, with the benefit of the whole as the overarching concern.

Otherwise, we will continue to seesaw between unfettered capitalism and mop-up operations, and between acceptance and damnation. Without awareness, Americans don’t always recognize the long-term consequences of policies, and they lose patience when corrective actions don’t immediately fix problems.