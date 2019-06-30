Reparations and immigration — two very American debates

The ongoing debate about slavery reparations for our nation’s black citizens (“At raucous hearing, House tackles reparations,” Page A2, June 20) may very well parallel another ongoing debate — that of illegal immigration. At the heart of both debates is the matter of how, from a practical standpoint, our country redresses history. It’s no surprise how charged both debates remain, since each one involves the issue of entry — illicit in different ways, of course — and, so, the small matter of who becomes an American.

David H. Roane