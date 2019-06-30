Reparations effort could start with redressing wrongs of the GI Bill

Reparations for slavery might be an indigestible challenge now, but we should seriously consider extending GI Bill benefits to descendants of World War II veterans of color, specifically the GI mortgage and college tuition plans.

World War II veterans of color were largely denied these benefits. If we look at the wealth and stability the GI Bill created in the white American population, we can extrapolate the benefits that a GI Bill for descendants of World War II veterans of color would bring to individuals, their families, their communities, and our nation.

World War II veterans of color fought to keep America free and great. They and their descendants deserve the same benefits that were offered to white World War II veterans.