A stage packed with presidential contenders is a circus, not a debate

To the last matter first: The qualifying criteria for debate participants include public polling status and donations raised. At this stage, the candidates with the least name recognition and monetary support need the most exposure. Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and a few others lead in the polls largely based on name recognition. Most of the rest of the candidates are down in margin-of-error territory. These rules further disadvantage the rest of the possible field.

The so-called debate process that has been used for crowds of presidential candidates over the past few cycles is a disaster. It is ineffective at revealing policy positions, combative to no good purpose, and based on an inverted collection of criteria.

A crowd of nearly a dozen contenders in a debate is counterproductive. Moderators are forced to ask for a show of hands to answer a binary question on the adoption of universal health care or free college tuition, but then there is no time for a true argument among the participants, who are forced to interrupt one another or run over their time to elaborate any degree of detail or nuance.

The media are largely to blame. Rather than promote debate circuses, they should conduct interviews one candidate at a time. Here is how I would have preferred this whole contest to start: A single interviewer or small panel would meet privately with each candidate, covering areas of general interest and topics specific to each presidential hopeful. The interviews would not air until all have been completed. Twenty interviews at 15 minutes each would take up five hours of air time, but that’s not a lot more than the current process demands, and it would provide a lot more value.

When the field is reduced to three or four candidates, maybe then the classical debate process could be managed, with strictly enforced rules and time limits.

In the meantime, focus on the candidates as individuals, revealing their faculties and foibles, and allow us to evaluate each on the basis of what would make a successful contender.

Thomas Powers

Hudson