BPS needs to address uneven course quality without narrowing horizons
The recent finding that Boston high school courses vary widely in content, quality, and rigor is a problem shared by school districts across the country (“1,900 courses, no way to assess,” Page A1, June 24). Inconsistency in the classes students take represents an enormous threat to educational equity.
Even with a course of study, such as MassCore, that is designed to make sure students learn the content they need to succeed after high school, there’s far too much variation in quality and access. Data from the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights show that, time and again, students who attend schools with the highest proportions of low-income populations lack access to rigorous, high-quality courses (especially in the STEM fields), severely limiting their future options. Course titles are not enough; districts and schools need to make sure the content measures up.
However, the Boston Public Schools should not narrow high school course-taking requirements in order to focus on improving course quality. Although it makes sense to focus initial efforts on improving mathematics, English language arts, science, and social studies courses, BPS should not back away from encouraging students to also study foreign language, the arts, and other core courses (including career and technical education).
Districts need to begin having conversations with one another to calibrate, set expectations, and share ideas. The education field, including education nonprofits such as mine, is beginning to work with districts to develop tools for evaluating and ensuring course quality and consistency. Our kids deserve both high academic expectations and the quality classes needed to reach those expectations, no matter where they live.
Michael Cohen
President
Achieve
Washington, D.C.