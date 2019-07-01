BPS needs to address uneven course quality without narrowing horizons

The recent finding that Boston high school courses vary widely in content, quality, and rigor is a problem shared by school districts across the country (“1,900 courses, no way to assess,” Page A1, June 24). Inconsistency in the classes students take represents an enormous threat to educational equity.

Even with a course of study, such as MassCore, that is designed to make sure students learn the content they need to succeed after high school, there’s far too much variation in quality and access. Data from the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights show that, time and again, students who attend schools with the highest proportions of low-income populations lack access to rigorous, high-quality courses (especially in the STEM fields), severely limiting their future options. Course titles are not enough; districts and schools need to make sure the content measures up.