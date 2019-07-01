They want to make an issue of climate change

In her June 27 op-ed “Climate change will be a decisive issue in 2020,” Diane Hessan writes that “climate change has gone from an issue that was a top priority for only a few to one that a large majority believe is urgent to address.” Thank goodness. Because we only have until 2030 to act, and you can forget about anything good happening before 2021. In fact, thanks to the Trump administration’s expected rollback of restrictions on cars and coal-powered plants, reported last month, our CO2 emissions probably will rise. I only hope that the Trump supporters Hessan interviewed make the connection when it comes to voting in 2020.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont

Two Democratic hopefuls are placing climate front and center

Diane Hessan optimistically suggests that climate change will be a decisive issue in 2020. We sincerely hope so. It is heartening to see a major-party candidate like Jay Inslee running primarily on the issue. Inslee knows that we cannot continue to ignore the adverse effects of a changing climate.

Along with Inslee’s moral clarity on the issue itself, we are doubly glad to see John Delaney of Maryland up on the Democratic debate stage, articulating a climate solution that is at once decisive and viable. In his time in Congress last term, Delaney and a bipartisan group of representatives and senators put forth the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which has been reintroduced in Congress. Now he’s running for president on it.

Under his policy, companies pay a fee for emitting greenhouse gases, with the money that is collected returned to the people. Economists laud the framework as the simplest, most effective means of reducing emissions.

We believe this can be a milestone election for climate. Inslee has spotlighted the issue. Delaney has shown that he knows how to bring both parties together in support of game-changing solutions. We are thankful for each of them.

Judy Palken

Northborough

Dan Palken

Boulder, Colo.