Driving to the Archives with Adelaide Cromwell
Thank you for Bryan Marquard’s portrait of my Massachusetts Historical Commission colleague, Dr. Adelaide Cromwell, who died last month at 99 (“Scholar told of lives of city’s black Brahmins,” Metro, June 24). It was my privilege, and education, to serve with her for a dozen years.
Upon her 90th birthday, she announced, “Ninety is the new seventy,” and meant it. Nonetheless, it seemed time to stop driving in town, if not on the Vineyard. For six years we commuted together — I drove — from Brookline to monthly Historical Commission meetings at the Massachusetts Archives.
In her soft lilting voice, reminiscent of my low-country mother-in-law, she called the shots as she saw them. I learned of genteel racism her aunt encountered at Smith, almost a century earlier, and of her experiencing newly independent Ghana, including from the Rolls-Royce of its president, Kwame Nkrumah.
Entering the Archives, she would chat with an African immigrant guard. She knew his country too. Soon after Deval Patrick’s election as governor, he was to visit the Archives — conveniently, following our monthly meeting. Of course, we stayed. The appointed time came and went. His election was a milestone, but 45 minutes was enough. As we left, he finally arrived. No turning back; it was getting late. And she was Senator Edward Brooke’s cousin, after all.
Dennis De Witt
Brookline