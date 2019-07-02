Driving to the Archives with Adelaide Cromwell

Thank you for Bryan Marquard’s portrait of my Massachusetts Historical Commission colleague, Dr. Adelaide Cromwell, who died last month at 99 (“Scholar told of lives of city’s black Brahmins,” Metro, June 24). It was my privilege, and education, to serve with her for a dozen years.

Upon her 90th birthday, she announced, “Ninety is the new seventy,” and meant it. Nonetheless, it seemed time to stop driving in town, if not on the Vineyard. For six years we commuted together — I drove — from Brookline to monthly Historical Commission meetings at the Massachusetts Archives.