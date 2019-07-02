A memorable audience with Senator Brooke’s cousin
I greatly enjoyed Bryan Marquard’s obituary of Dr. Adelaide Cromwell (“Scholar told of lives of city’s black Brahmins”). Marquard mentioned that Dr. Cromwell was a cousin of Senator Edward Brooke. He might have added that she played a major role in Brooke’s decision to move up from Washington to the Boston area to attend law school, and that Brooke lived for a time with her and her husband in Roxbury.
As a collaborator with Brooke on his memoir, “Bridging the Divide,” I met with Dr. Cromwell close to 20 years ago. It was a remarkable several hours. Though Brooke was quite eloquent himself, in the presence of his fellow octogenarian cousin, he was largely content to listen.
She led me through a tour de force presentation of African-American intellectual history, studded with astute, often tart observations about dozens of people in Senator Brooke’s life and career.
Finally, I told Dr. Cromwell, “I wish I’d met you earlier.”
She smiled merrily and said, “That’s what men always tell me!”
Andrew Szanton
Newton