The Fourth of July, brought to you by Donald Trump

Donald Trump is redefining the concept of what Independence Day means to all Americans ( “Trump wants tanks for Mall holiday event,” Page A2, July 2). He is planning a huge rally on the Washington Mall, and bringing in our military to present themselves in front of him. He is going to have Air Force One fly over before he will make his grand entrance in front of cheering crowds — people who forgot what the celebration of the birth of our nation is supposed to stand for.

What I remember about Fourth of July celebrations includes family, friends, barbecues, fireworks, and a celebration of our nation. I’ve sat sometimes in the midst of people I don’t know but who I recognized as part of what I belong to and am proud of. This will be the first year my conception of the holiday will change.

He will preside over a giant political rally, paid for by the citizens of our nation, in order to have people pay allegiance to him instead of loving allegiance to the principles of this country.

I’m saddened, as we all should be saddened, because it is obvious that our nation is changing. We no longer believe we are a melting pot of all people around the world. We no longer represent the light that illuminates the planet.

This July Fourth, please remember what it is you are marking. Please ignore the Trump celebration of self that will occur in Washington. Trump is not our nation. We are our nation.

Jim Fabiano

York, Maine

Nation’s birthday turned into yet another partisan event

Our president seems intent on turning this nation’s birthday into a party for himself, with a military display (since he couldn’t get his parade), a speech (probably campaigning to his base), and a VIP section (again for his supporters). With his King Midas touch, he is going to transform a holiday for all Americans into yet another partisan event.

Carol Wilson-Braun

Watertown