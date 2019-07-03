A group with a mission: Put an end to endless wars

The Quincy Institute will foster research that challenges the notion that the United States faces dangers in every nook of the globe that can be met only by military force and spiraling military budgets. Instead, the think tank will develop policy ideas and grass-roots advocacy that our country can return to a more peaceable foreign relations framework, closer to its founding principles.

I am grateful to Stephen Kinzer for spotlighting the newly founded Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and the unlikely left-right team of George Soros and Charles Koch among its funders ( Opinion, June 30 ). That the likes of these two would collaborate on a joint project alone speaks to its unusual nature.

Also cited as a founder of the institute is Boston-area academic and author Andrew Bacevich. He too has promoted a less belligerent approach to defense and foreign policy. The retired Army colonel has called attention, for instance, to the outmoded thinking that maintains US reliance on monstrous and grossly expensive nuclear armaments, and has questioned the notion that increasing the numbers of weapons that must never be used somehow keeps us safe.

With the likes of Soros, Koch, and Bacevich behind it, perhaps the Quincy Institute can make a dent in the entrenched military-industrial complex that Eisenhower warned against and that has crippled US foreign policy thinking — under Republicans and Democrats alike — for a half-century.

Jerry Ross

North Chelmsford

This could be a model of how to combat climate change

It is heartening to learn about the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. The think tank that George Soros and Charles Koch have helped found aims to shift US foreign policy toward engaging in diplomacy and cooperation, rather than spending trillions of dollars on fighting, or threatening to fight, endless wars.

The time has come when the countries of the world need to work together to figure out how to get off fossil fuels, and the example of the Quincy Institute’s focus could help us rethink how we collaborate to combat global warming. The looming disaster of unimaginable climate disruption, which no nation will escape, demands no less.

Rosalie Anders

Cambridge