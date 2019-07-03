Intolerable conditions for migrants, yet we go on tolerating them

From time to time, we read about people who hoard animals, forcing them to live in cramped, squalid conditions. The public is morally outraged that animals would be treated this way.

We read about families where there are multiple children, often hidden from view, living in cramped, squalid conditions. The public is morally outraged that children would be treated this way.

Now we have children and adults, living in cramped, squalid conditions, all because they are seeking asylum, as so many of our ancestors did (“In US photos, detainees beg for help,” Page A6, July 3). Clearly these people are not only seen as less than human — they are seen as less than canine or feline. Where is our moral outrage? How low can this administration sink? Endlessly lower, it appears.