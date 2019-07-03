Women’s memorial stands as a vivid inspiration

Re “Barbara Lee champions equality for women” (Business, July 2): What Lee said is so true: that “when people learn about their history, it can inspire them to make history.” Also true is that when you can see history, you can be inspired to make history. Not only has Lee inspired and supported women’s advancement in government, but she also was one of the people behind the Boston Women’s Memorial on Commonwealth Avenue, which features presidential adviser Abigail Adams, women’s rights activist Lucy Stone, and poet Phillis Wheatley.

Seeing is believing. Girls seeing the memorial, we believe, can become believers in their own opportunities to make history.